CES 2021: LG Showcases New Range Of Display Technology

This year at CES, the South Korean giant has introduced a new transparent OLED TV, a smart bed with a built-in display, and an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Screen. The brand's focus has been primarily on the display technology this year. Here's what LG introduced at the CES 2021:

LG 55-inch Transparent OLED Display

The LG 55-inch Transparent OLED display is designed for the public commute. The company showcased this product being used on a subway. It will be showing the passengers all the necessary travel information such as routes, time, and weather status of a location, and more. All this without hampering the outside view.

LG Smart Bed With Transparent OLED Display

LG has introduced a transparent OLED display integrated into a Smart Bed. The display panel comes with adjustable height and is placed at the foot of the bed. The highlight of this panel is up to 40 percent transparency.

Panasonic was amongst the first brands to showcase this transparent display technology at the CES. But the previous-generation displays offered only up to 10 percent transparency.

This helps the company take a leap in this segment. Additionally, the smart bed is capable of analyzing sleep patterns, set up alarms. Notably, this product has built-in speakers to take care of the audio needs.

Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) Gaming TV, 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED

LG has showcased its bendable TV right ahead of the CES 2021. The OLED panel measures 48-inches and is backed with cinematic sound OLED (CSO) technology. The panel is paper-thin and has up to 1,000R curvature radius.

The brand also showcases 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED. The biggest highlight here is that the panel produces sound effects itself and is claimed to deliver accurate audio output. The company aims to enhance the home-theatre experience with this new offering.