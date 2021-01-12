CES 2021: Panasonic Unveils SoundSlayer 3-Way Gaming Speaker News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

CES 2021 has officially started and we have already seen several new products at the technology trade fair. Panasonic like every other brand has announced a new device at the event. The latest product by the company is called SoundSlayer (SC-HTB01) which is a gaming speaker. The gaming speaker has even won the CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Headphones and Personal Audio category.

Panasonic SoundSlayer Gaming Speaker Features

The Panasonic SoundSlayer is a 3-way speaker system that has a built-in subwoofer for rich bass. For the unaware, the 3-way speaker system comprises two tweeters and one sub-woofer packed inside a single console. You get a compact designed speaker. The 2.1 channel speaker is claimed to deliver a high-resolution surround sound effect which will allow for an immersive gaming experience.

The SoundSlayer is further equipped with additional audio enhancements. The gaming speaker is packed with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS: Virtual X audio technologies. The company claims that all these technologies allow for a 3D stereophonic output.

The speaker is said to come with optimizations for Final Fantasy XIV Online via SQUARE ENIX Co., LTD. Besides, the SoundSlayer gaming speaker has three different sound modes. The company has worked with Final Fantasy's online sound team to develop these gaming sound modes.

The sound modes that are being offered by the speakers include Role-Playing game mode, First-Person Shooter mode, and Voice mode. Users get the option to toggle between the different sound modes during a gameplay.

Not only gaming, but the speaker is optimum for watching movies and TV shows. The company hasn't yet disclosed the pricing of the SoundSlayer gaming speaker. Also, it is unknown when this speaker will hit the shelves.

