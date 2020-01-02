ENGLISH

    Chandrayaan 3 Set To Explore Lunar Surface In 2021: ISRO

    By
    |

    Chandrayaan 2 has undeniably been one of the most advanced lunar expeditions in the past few years in India. Following the success of Mangalyaan which was a Mars Orbiter Mission launched back in 2013 by ISRO, Chandrayaan 2 took off on 22 July 2019. While the former has been a success, it didn't go well with the latter. And now, it seems that ISRO has started working on their next lunar expedition - Chandrayaan 3.

    Chandrayaan 3 Set To Explore Lunar Surface In 2021: ISRO

     

    The Indian Space Research Organization has tipped that it is planning to reach the Moon again. This time it would be the Chandrayaan 3 which is said to be less expensive than the previous Chandrayaan mission.

    Besides, it's not just the lunar expedition which the Indian research organization is working on. The scientists there are also said to be working on India's first human-bound spaceflight. K Sivan, ISRO chairman confirmed the Chandrayaan 3 and Gagayaan under development at the New Year's Day briefing. He quoted "This is going to be the year of Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan, I would say."

    Also, this project is going to cost less than the Chandrayaan 2. The previous one was completed at Rs. 9.6 Billion, Chandrayaan 3 is said to cost somewhere around Rs. 6.5 Billion. As the orbiter from the previous mission is still out in space, only the lander and a rover need to be sent out there.

    In addition to the aforementioned projects, ISRO is also working on setting up a space station in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu to deploy Small Satellite Launch Vehicle. It is currently unknown when the Chandrayaan 3 will take off. However, its launch is suggested in 2021.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
