Chennai Sea Bleeds Blue Because Of Poor Water Health And Coastal Pollution

People in Chennai were left flabbergasted when they witnessed the color of the Bay of Bengal turning Blue and glowing magnificently. The waves of the ocean turn into neon blue hue and beachgoers enjoyed the sight. The reason behind the glowing blue color water is known as bioluminescence.

On August 18, these bluish glowing waves were a scene at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

According to marine experts, the phenomenon is caused by Noctiluca scintillans algae. It is a type of phytoplankton (the autotrophic component of the plankton community and a key part of oceans, and water bodies) which converts chemical energy into light energy when washed by the shore. This created sparkling or glowing effects in the waves.

According to researchers, these organisms are known as voracious predators leading to an interruption in the marine food chain. They also discharge a large amount of ammonia which causes fish mortality. These algae can be connected to coastal pollution or with agricultural regions.

Pooja Kumar, an activist and researcher at the Coastal Resource Centre post a tweet, "...microscopic plankton usually bloom in areas where there is (an) oxygen deficit, and potentially high levels of nitrogen, phosphorus...bad news for the larger marine food web."

"While my TL is going bonkers over bioluminescence Noctiluca spotted in the Bay of Bengal near Chennai last night, it's important to remember that this is a sign of a possibly unhealthy ocean," she added.

While my TL is going bonkers over bioluminescence Noctiluca spotted in the Bay of Bengal near Chennai last night, it’s important to remember that this is a sign of a possibly unhealthy ocean. 1/n — PK (@Poojixx) August 19, 2019

Visually the blue waves in the ocean might look soothing to viewers eyes, but deep inside it has been proven by researchers that the Bay of Bengal is not keeping well and we should stop polluting the ocean.

