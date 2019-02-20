China space ambitions move into higher orbit with solar-powered space station News oi-Vishal Kawadkar China also recently landed a rover on the far side of the Moon.

Following its successful venture to the far side of the Moon, China's space ambitions are moving into a higher orbit. The Chinese space agency will now be focusing to build a solar-powered space station.

Scientists have already started working on the construction of an experimental base. The agency will first develop smaller power stations in the stratosphere between 2021 and 2025, a 1 megawatt-level facility in space in 2030, followed by the development of larger generators.

Previously, China successfully landed a lunar probe on the far side of the moon in January. Landing on the unexplored region will enable Chang'e-4 rover to study the electromagnetic interference from Earth. The rover will help astronomers understand "how the earliest stars were ignited and how our cosmos emerged from the darkness after the Big Bang", according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

Besides, the agency released a photo showing a rare look at both full discs from the far side of the Earth's natural satellite. The image shows the Earth and the Moon from an entirely new angle.

The picture was captured by the camera housed on the Chinese DSLWP-B / Longjiang-2 satellite on February 4. This is the first ever image of the Moon's far side and the Earth after the Chang'e 5T1, took a shot of both bodies together in 2014.