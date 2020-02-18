Chinese OEMs Responsible For Job Cuts At Sony India News oi-Sayan Sarkar

There's no denying that the Chinese smartphone market has strongly acquired the Indian market in recent years. With top-players like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more, China further extending their portfolio towards the manufacturing of other electronics. With the surging demand for cheap and best Chinese products, Sony seems to be losing its ground in India.

As reported, Chinese OEMs alongside Samsung could be the reasons for job cuts at Sony India. The main reason behind the trust for Chinese electronics including smartphones has always been the price. On the contrary, Sony couldn't bring affordable phones or other electronics that could strongly influence the mass.

Sony has accepted through its four senior executives that the number of job cuts in India might be nearly 200. However, the company denies that these jobs are going to be axed. Sony hasn't come up with products that could fit in the affordable category, while the Chinese have been into the manufacturing of electronics covering various different price variants. So, at most China is anyhow filling the voids due to its effective market strategy. It is trying the best to retain its customers, and it has been successful so far.

Besides, Samsung has been another immovable boulder at Sony's foot. The brand is an ace even defeating iPhones in premium category phones. The Korean giant is credited to introduce the first-ever foldable smartphone and now recently has introduced its 5G flagship phones. The company has been adopting new ideas to remain tech-savvy and has been manufacturing new accessories letting Indian consumers go after them.

The lack of innovation could be another reason why Sony is receiving job cuts. Unlike Samsung, Sony hasn't been creative enough to bring new specs and features for its upcoming phones. However, when we compare with 32-inch and 43-inch category TVs, both Samsung and Sony seem to lose the battle against the likeness for the Chinese Smart TVs.

In the mark of diminishing sales figures, Sony has already called-off from the Indian smartphone market. Even before India, the brand stopped its smartphone sales in other regions like West Asia, South Asia, South America, and more.

None the less, Sony has been into the matters and acknowledged on restructuring the business strategy. The giant is also having a recheck on human resources and other things that might have been loopholes for its setback.

Best Mobiles in India