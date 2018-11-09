Cisco join hands with Amazon web services for cloud app development

Networking gear maker Cisco today said that it is now building a solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes running new containerized applications simple.

According to a statement issued by the company said that Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS makes it easy for customers to run production-grade Kubernetes on-premises.

This enables customers to focus on building and using applications, instead of being constrained by where they run.

Today, most customers are forced to choose between developing applications on-premises or in the cloud. This can create a complex mix of environments, technologies, teams, and vendors. But they shouldn't have to make a choice," said Kip Compton, senior vice president, Cloud Platform and Solutions at Cisco.

Crompton said, "Now, developers can use existing investments to build new cloud-scale applications that fuel business innovation. This makes it easier to deploy and manage hybrid applications, no matter where they run. This allows customers to get the best out of both cloud and their on-premises environments with a single solution."

The Cisco Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS will be available to customers in December 2018. It will be provided as both a software-only solution requiring only the Cisco Container Platform or a hardware/software solution with the Cisco Container Platform running on Cisco HyperFlex.

"More customers run containers on AWS and Kubernetes on AWS than anywhere else," said Terry Wise, Global Vice President of Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our customers want solutions that are designed for the cloud and Cisco's integration with Amazon EKS will make it easier for them to rapidly deploy and run containerized applications across both Cisco-based on-premises environments and the AWS cloud."

This new solution:

1 Helps developers accelerate innovation and reduce time-to-market. Containerized applications can now be deployed and managed more easily across on-premises and the AWS cloud.

2 Reduces complexity and costs for IT operations teams. The management of on-premises Kubernetes infrastructure is simplified with a common set of tools on-premises and on AWS.

3 Meets the needs of both developers and IT operations teams. It allows containerized applications to work with existing resources and production environments.

4 Provides world-class support. Cisco's enterprise support covers all parts of the solution.