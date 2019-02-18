ENGLISH

Civilization-threatening asteroid on collision course with Earth

Earth has a new problem coming its way.

    Asteroid and meteors crash into Earth on a daily basis, throwing huge space debris in our planet's atmosphere. Roughly once every 2,000 years, an asteroid big enough strikes, causing widespread destruction.

    According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), between April 15, 1988, and February 1, 2019, up to 771 significant meteor crashes were recorded worldwide. Asteroids that may cause mass destruction are rare, however, they only strike every few million years.

    According to the Planetary Society, there's nothing to be worried about, but this is an issue that needs to be considered from time to time. The society said: "The positive thing about the asteroid threat is that it is preventable if we work at it. Various groups from NASA and ESA to The Planetary Society are working together to prevent an asteroid impact, but there is much still much to be done."

    Besides, an asteroid called the 2018 LF16 which is double the size of Big Ben is on collision course with our planet and could strike on August 8, 2023. However, according to NASA, there's just a one in a 30 million chance of this happening. The asteroid has 62 different potential impact trajectories with our planet in a span of the next hundred years. Other potential dates when it could collide with Earth is August 3, 2024, and August 1, 2025.

