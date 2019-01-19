ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Close up data from NASA Cassini reveals exact age of Saturn rings

NASA might have found the real age of the Saturn rings.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    According to a new analysis of the data sent by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, the rings around Saturn might have appeared much later than the planet was born. The findings hint that the rings were formed between 10 million and 100 million years ago. This also means that Saturn's rings were formed during the dinosaur age on Earth.

    Close up data from NASA Cassini reveals exact age of Saturn rings

     

    As for Saturn, the planet was formed in the early years of our solar system, which is around 4.5 billion years ago. The determine the exact age of the rings the scientists needed to measure the mass of the rings or the amount of material the comprise of.

    Scientists used the remote-sensing measurements from Cassini and both of NASA's Voyager spacecraft in the early 1980s. It was then merged with the close-up data from Cassini's final orbits in 2017. The spacecraft managed to dive between the planet and the rings 22 times before running out of fuel.

    These dives helped Cassini to act as a probe, feeling the tug between the rings and the planet after falling into its gravity field. The researchers were able to determine the size of the planet and the rings after knowing the amount of gravity that was pulling the spacecraft.

    "Only by getting so close to Saturn in Cassini's final orbits were we able to gather the measurements to make the new discoveries," said Cassini radio science team member and lead author Luciano Iess, of Sapienza University of Rome. "And with this work, Cassini fulfills a fundamental goal of its mission: not only to determine the mass of the rings but to use the information to refine models and determine the age of the rings."

    Read More About: nasa space science news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue