Common Service Centres To Update Aadhaar After UIDAI Nod

UIDAI has given permission to the Common Service Centre to introduce the Aadhaar update service at 20,000 centres which run as Banking Correspondents (BCs). But CSCs will not be allowed to accept the new applicants for Aadhaar.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Telecom, MEITY, and Law Minister, said in a tweet that a total of 20,000 CSCs will be able to provide this facility. He also said to the CSC's village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to start the Aadhaar work as per the guidelines of UIDAI.

CSC chief executive Dinesh Tyagi has asked all BCs to finish their technical and other up-gradation work, which the UIDAI had instructed, to start the fastest update to Aadhaar.

Now, the date for linking Aadhaar and PAN cards has been extended to June. For this Authentic service, people need the 12-digit Aadhaar number, 10-digit of Pan card's alphanumeric number, and the contact number also needs to be linked to Aadhaar card, as an OTP will be sent for authentication.

Now, the government of India has made mandatory for everyone to link important details with Aadhaar such as mobile numbers, bank accounts, etc. The Aadhaar authentication needs for security purpose.

As per the order of the Supreme Court, the Aadhaar work was stopped in December 2018. Since that time, VLEs said that they have invested in kits and trained manpower to start Aadhaar Authentication service again. CSCs had made 20 crore Aadhaar before it was closed. But many people of the rural area didn't complete their Aadhaar Authentic service.

Now, CSCs made it easy for these people during this lockdown situation. They can update their Aadhaar card with help of these 20,000 centres. So, they don't need to go to Aadhaar centres at bank branches or post offices.

