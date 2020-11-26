Just In
Constitution Day Quiz 2020: Everything You Need To Know
On the occasion of the anniversary year of the Indian Constitution's adoption, the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice host a Quiz Competition every year. To celebrate the 71st anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution and to make the people aware of their fundamental rights and duties, a quiz competition has been organized this year on November 26, 2020.
Constitution Day Quiz 2020
To participate, you need to provide your name, email address, contact number, and postal address. This is a time-based quiz and you need to answer 20 multiple choice-based questions within five minutes. There will be four options below each question. You need to select the correct one. The questions are available in both languages (Hindi and English). You can choose the language of your preference. The quiz contest is live now and it will run until December 31, 2020.
The winners will be awarded based on the maximum number of correct answers and one can skip a tough question and come back to it later. The winner can get a particular amount of money as a reward and a certificate of participation will be provided to all participants. Here is the first question answer-
1. Whose royal poet was Kalidas?
Answer: Chandragupta Maurya.
Do note that, one can participate only once and multiple entries will be canceled. You can start to click the Start Quiz button. To log in, you can click on this link- https://quiz.mygov.in/quiz/constitution-day-quiz/.
