ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Online Retailers Hold Answers For Food Supply Woes

    By
    |

    Coronavirus has resulted in a land-lock situation for China where its drastically affected travel and supply chains. As the situation continues, China is looking for new ways to keep the people fed and maintain its food supplies. The internet might be the key supplier, China believes. Here's why.

    Coronavirus: China Searches Internet For Food Supplies

     

    China Coronavirus

    The everyday life of the Chinese has been drastically affected by the deadly coronavirus. People are forced to stay indoors and avoid contact with other humans at all costs. So how are people to get their daily supplies of food and other necessities? Online retailers like JD.com, Missfresh, Pinduoduo, and Alibaba's Hema are supplying food items to the people in China.

    However, the coronavirus is capable of spreading with simple human contact, which makes delivering supplies a dangerous mission in itself. "They work really hard, and it's dangerous. Without their services, we would not be able to survive at all," says Wang Feng, retired personnel in China, reports PTI.

    Surprisingly, amidst the viral outbreak, e-commerce is one of the only few industries thriving in China. The virus has already affected stores in the country, including Apple's. And many of the component manufacturing and assembling industries in China have shut down for the same.

    Thriving Online Retailers

    As the only source of buying and receiving supplies, most of the Chinese population is dependent on online retailers. The Chinese government has also set up 'Contactless Distribution Point' across cities where people can pick up their goods without making any sort of human contact.

    In this scenario, JD reports that it has delivered 71,500 tons of rice, flour, and other grains over the past two months. That's 20 times more than the same period when compared with last year's stats. Moreover, most of the Chinese online retailers have their own online payments services, which has boost growth in these times of crisis.

     

    What's more, most of the e-commerce sites were used as a platform to buy electronic devices like smartphones, headphones, and so on. Ever since the virus outbreak, the retailers have been selling rice and flour more than other devices. However, as the situation is getting worse and countries have cut off contact with China, it remains questionable on what the authorities would do once the supplies run out of stock.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news coronavirus china
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X