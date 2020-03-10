Coronavirus Effects: Google Recommends Silicon Valley Employees To Work From Home News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid of Coronavirus outbreak, Google has also restricted all the visitors to visit the headquarters in Mountain View. The search giant has also imposed the same rule for other offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York. The information is confirmed by CNBC on March 9, 2020. According to the report, the step was taken after positive cases of COVID-19 found in the areas.

Meanwhile, the company has also asked employees in Japan and South Korea to do work from home. Google has also recommended employees to work remotely and cancel all the personal job interviews to protect their candidates from the virus.

According to the CNBC report, the company has also changed its "rule of thumb" to avoid virus spread. Google is following all the measures suggested by the CDC and WHO.

Alphabet is also preparing its workforce of more than 300,000 workers to face this crisis. Company's top officials including CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat are also trying to keep the employees motivated to run the company amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Sundar Pichai said in his statement that the company is running a security resilience team which is taking care of 24-hours command center to help employees. "We know this is a very unsettling time for everyone," CNBC quoted Pichai's memo.

According to the latest report, five new cases of positive coronavirus has been confirmed in the city of San Francisco. A total number of 13 cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in the city. There are 113,575 confirmed cases of the virus are found across the globe according to Johns Hopkins University data. Around 3,995 people lost their lives across the worlds because of coronavirus.

India is also facing the virus issue and 46 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from different parts of the country including Kerala, Bengaluru, Delhi, and more. Majority of the cases are found in victims travelling from other countries to India.

