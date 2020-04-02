ENGLISH

    NASA, ESA Propose New Studies Related To Coronavirus Pandemic

    NASA is proposing to conducting research related to the coronavirus pandemic. The European Space Agency is also proposing a similar project. In fact, ESA announced that it was seeking proposals for a project named: Space in response to COVID-19 outbreak jointly with the Italian government.

    Coronavirus: NASA, ESA Join Hands To Fight Pandemic

     

    ESA Fight COVID-19

    The idea behind ESA's project is to take the support of various companies in Europe to submit proposals that can use space assets, like communications, navigation and Earth observation satellites, to support healthcare or education efforts in Italy, which has been hard-hit by the pandemic.

    "We believe that, in this emergency, space, now more than ever, has to be put at the service of everyone," said Giorgio Saccoccia, president of the Italian Space Agency, in an ESA statement about the project, reported by the Space News. Selected companies will have access to 2.5 million euros in funding as well as free satellite capacity, which could further expand to other European countries as well.

    NASA Gears Up To Fight Pandemic

    Coronavirus: NASA, ESA Join Hands To Fight Pandemic

    At the same time, NASA is also venturing with similar projects. The Earth Sciences Division of NASA soliciting proposals for "rapid response and novel research" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

    According to a solicitation released by the space agency, it is seeking proposals "making innovative use of NASA satellite data to address regional-to-global environmental, economic, and/or societal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

     

    This includes making use of satellite data, including those from NASA's international partners as well as those purchased from companies through its Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition Program. Moreover, NASA is also eager to study how the change in activities during the pandemic has affected the Earth's environment.

    Particularly, NASA will be gathering "before and after" data from areas affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus, resulted in curtailed travel, industrial activities, reducing emissions. Furthermore, the premier space agency would also "demonstrate how NASA and related remote sensing data can characterize impacts of decisions taken or can inform public and private decision making."

    news science coronavirus nasa
    Friday, April 3, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    X