Coronavirus Will Not Affect MWC 2020 - Organizers Will Stick To Plans With Effective Measures News oi-Karan Sharma

MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 is slated for February 24 to February 27, 2020, in Barcelona. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to experience new technology and launches. Amid the widely spread coronavirus that has already killed 132 people in China and neighbour counties like India, it has been said that the event is not going to postpone.

"The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," Reuters quoted the GSMA telecoms industry group.

According to the reports, GSMA is monitoring the evaluation of the impact of coronavirus. The group will stick to the safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and provide proper medical support during the entire event.

The MWC 2020 will take place at Fira Gran situated near L'Hospitalet de Llobregat area, and 10 kilometres from the Barcelona airport. According to the report, more the 2500 exhibitors are expected to attend the event and as we all know China is home to big smartphone manufacturers in the world will have the largest presence at the event.

How the GSMA group will deal with this mysterious virus and what measures they are going to take to make the event successful with health safety remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the virus has reached Kerala and Bengaluru. The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department have already put four patients in observation.

"We are observing four people and have quarantined 11 people till January 28 for Coronavirus," NDTV quoted Family Health and Welfare Department's Joint Secretary, Communicable Diseases, BT Prakash Kumar.

It has also been reported that the Apple iPhone 9 launch will be delayed because of this virus because the manufacturing industry is affecting by the virus. Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is going to be affected the most because the major contract manufacturers - the Wistron and Foxconn is having most of the plants in China.

Best Mobiles in India