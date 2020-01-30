ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Will Not Affect MWC 2020 - Organizers Will Stick To Plans With Effective Measures

    By
    |

    MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020 is slated for February 24 to February 27, 2020, in Barcelona. The annual event attracts thousands of visitors to experience new technology and launches. Amid the widely spread coronavirus that has already killed 132 people in China and neighbour counties like India, it has been said that the event is not going to postpone.

    Coronavirus Will Not Affect MWC 2020 - Organizers Will Stick To Plans

     

    "The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," Reuters quoted the GSMA telecoms industry group.

    According to the reports, GSMA is monitoring the evaluation of the impact of coronavirus. The group will stick to the safety guidelines from the World Health Organization and provide proper medical support during the entire event.

    The MWC 2020 will take place at Fira Gran situated near L'Hospitalet de Llobregat area, and 10 kilometres from the Barcelona airport. According to the report, more the 2500 exhibitors are expected to attend the event and as we all know China is home to big smartphone manufacturers in the world will have the largest presence at the event.

    How the GSMA group will deal with this mysterious virus and what measures they are going to take to make the event successful with health safety remains to be seen.

    Meanwhile, it has been reported that the virus has reached Kerala and Bengaluru. The Karnataka Family Health and Welfare Department have already put four patients in observation.

    "We are observing four people and have quarantined 11 people till January 28 for Coronavirus," NDTV quoted Family Health and Welfare Department's Joint Secretary, Communicable Diseases, BT Prakash Kumar.

    It has also been reported that the Apple iPhone 9 launch will be delayed because of this virus because the manufacturing industry is affecting by the virus. Bloomberg report suggests that Apple is going to be affected the most because the major contract manufacturers - the Wistron and Foxconn is having most of the plants in China.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: coronavirus mwc 2020 news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X