Cryptocurrency Bill 2022: What Is It And How Will It Affect You?

Crypto investors are sitting on an edge, anticipating what the upcoming cryptocurrency bill might bring in. So far, the crypto sector in India is in the legal grey area and thriving at it. Presently, one should expect some more delay in the cryptocurrency regulation bill in India as it might not have a part in the upcoming union budget.

The reasons for the delay in bringing out the cryptocurrency bill are many. Reports claim this is also the time that the government is using to build the regulatory framework on cryptocurrency in India. Despite the delay, it's best that one stay aware and informed on what to expect from the upcoming regulatory bill.

Cryptocurrency Bill 2022: Taxing Crypto Investors

One of the first things that one needs to keep in mind is taxes! The upcoming cryptocurrency bill is expected to bring in a tax system for cryptocurrency holders, investors, traders, and other insiders. Taxes are something that one might dislike, however, bear in mind it will be a way of legalizing cryptocurrency.

Taxing is one of the most basic regulations that one can expect from the cryptocurrency bill. It won't bar Indians from investing or trading in cryptocurrencies, which is a big plus point here. One can also expect different classifications of holdings, depending on which the taxes will be levied.

Cryptocurrency Bill 2022: Introduction Of Digital Currency

Since Indians won't be banned from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies, it brings us to the next step. Reports talk about the government's plan to launch the central bank digital currency or CBDC. CBDC is just a digital currency, issued by the central bank or RBI. Since this is government-backed, it will be regulated and more stable.

One can also expect regulations in cryptocurrency mining, which is an industry in itself. Overall, the new cryptocurrency bill 2022 is all set to bring in several regulations. As mentioned earlier, the cryptocurrency market is currently running in the legal grey area, which can be said for most other governments.

There's been a recent callout to bring in regulations on cryptocurrency. Presently, the cryptocurrency bill 2022 might take a while to arrive. But it's best to stay updated as the union budget is right around the corner, and it might affect cryptos like Bitcoin, Ether, and so on.

