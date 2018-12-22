Data created worldwide to hit 175ZB by 2025 from 33ZB in 2018: Seagate

Storage solutions provider Seagate today said the volume of data created worldwide will grow from 33 Zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025.

The report said that nearly half (49 percent) of the world's stored data is expected to reside in public cloud environments by 2025, and starting from 2019, more data will be stored in the enterprise core than in the world's installed base of the endpoint.

Seagate pointed out that data will impact nearly all industries in India, including financial services, media, and entertainment, healthcare, and manufacturing - the four industries studied in the Digitization of the World report using the DATCON (DATa readiness CONdition) index.

B.S. Teh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Sales Operations at Seagate Technology said "As India accelerates in its journey to digital transformation, there will inevitably be a data deluge. With technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) becoming central for business productivity and governance alike, a solid digital strategy will be the key to success in the data age."

It said India is making swift strides towards digital adoption and transformation. Mirroring global data trends, the increased use of technologies like IoT and AI on the back of the advent of 5G will translate to an increased demand for real-time data processing, along with a need for data agility in India.

With nearly 30 percent of the Global Datasphere being real-time by 2025, organizations in India are also poised to invest in robust infrastructure to support the ability to process more data at the Edge for faster and more efficient extraction of the value of data.

Teh concluded, "Digitisation is profoundly changing the shape of business today in India, as organizations make use of data technologies for product expansion, data monetization and value creation, impacting consumers and companies in every industry. In tandem, the Indian Government's focus on information and communication technologies to power India's rapidly growing digital economy mandates a robust, secure and efficient data management strategy. We are excited to be a strong supporter of India's digital transformation and enable these opportunities for the foreseeable future."