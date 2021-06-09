Surya Grahan June 2021: Date, Timings And Where To Watch Solar Eclipse of 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

On Thursday, June 10, the world is all set to witness 2021's first solar eclipse, which follows the rare cosmic events of the supermoon and the recent lunar eclipse. This will be an annular solar eclipse that will show a ring of fire called an annulus around the moon during the eclipse.

As we know, an eclipse occurs when one heavenly body, be it the moon or planet moves into the shadow of another. A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes into the way of sunlight and casts a shadow on Earth. The upcoming event will be a solar eclipse and here we detail the timings and if the ring of fire will be visible in India. Let's take a look at the details from here.

Solar Eclipse Date, Timing

The annular solar eclipse will take place on June 10. It is estimated to start around 1:42 PM IST and conclude around 6:41 PM IST. The overall duration of the eclipse will be nearly 3 minutes and 51 seconds.

As per the information provided by NASA, the solar eclipse will visible from various parts of the world including Canada, Russia, and Greenland. Initially, it will be seen in Northern Ontario and the north side of Lake Superior for three minutes.

At the peak of the Solar Eclipse June 2021, the Ring of Fire will be visible from Greenland, the North Pole, and Sky gazers in Siberia. Also, some countries in Europe, Asia and North America can witness a partial solar eclipse.

Will Solar Eclipse June 2021 Be Visible In India?

Notably, the ring of fire will not be visible in India, except for some northeastern parts of the country, especially in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. This will be visible only a few minutes prior to sunset.

How To Watch Solar Eclipse 2021?

It is recommended not to view the eclipse with the naked eye as it can result in serious damage to the eyes. It is suggested that you watch the sun through a box projector or using binoculars or telescopes as this is an easy and safe way to view a solar eclipse. Following this, the second solar eclipse slated for 2021 will take place on December 4. It will be a complete solar eclipse lasting from 10:59 AM to 03:07 PM.

