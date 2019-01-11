Delhi Police arrests 3 for defrauding 4,500 people with fake smartphone offers

There are many frauds going on in the country where people are receiving messages stating that smartphones from Apple, OnePlus and Samsung at just Rs 4,550. If you receive such message then, the first thing to know is that is a fake message. The greed for cheap smartphones has proved very expensive for people of New Delhi. Delhi police have arrested a gang of three men in this fraud business.

The arrested men include a Delhi University graduate from Shahdara's West Jyoti Nagar. The accused are identified as Sanjay Panchal, Nikhil Soni and Kunal. According to police, all the three accused was organising daily lucky draw in which they were offering expensive mobiles at a cheaper price. Out of the three accused Panchal was pursuing a correspondence course from Delhi University.

Delhi police receive the information about the fake call centre in east Delhi on December 22, 2018. The accused were diping people from this call centre in the name of lucky draws.

"The accused offered costly mobiles at "throwaway" prices but sent empty packages to unsuspecting customers," said G Ramgopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The accused has also created a fake website to convince the customers by offering smartphones and devices from brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung and more. According to Zee News, they have also hired a delivery boy for Rs 4,550 who use to drop the package. The packages would either be empty or contain a dummy phone. In dime cases, it was also filled with stones.

According to the police report, the three accused have cheated around 4,500 people in India. Police have also recovered 30 mobile phones, a computer, an empty parcel and other documents from them. Currently, it's not mentioned how much money they have made. This incident gives us a lesson of not rushing to buy anything at a discounted price from some random seller or unauthorised e-commerce websites.

