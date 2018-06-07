Dell collaborates with Microsoft for IOT solutions

Dell Technologies and Microsoft are collaborating to deliver a joint Internet of Things to help vertical customers simplify deploying their end-to-end IoT solutions, from the edge to the cloud.

The combination of Microsoft Azure IoT applications and services will offer customers streamlined management, centralized monitoring and security from devices to the cloud.

Chris Wolff, head of OEM and IOT GTM, Dell EMC said: "This collaboration will enable customers to implement IoT more seamlessly, for better and faster ROI."

Together, Dell Technologies and Microsoft will make IoT easier for customers by delivering a secure solution that provides consistent infrastructure management from the edge to the cloud, the statement said.

The joint solution offers an underlying IoT infrastructure, management capabilities, and security for customers looking to deploy IoT for scenarios like predictive maintenance, supply chain visibility, and other use cases, it said.

Initially, VMware Pulse IoT Center will help to deploy the Microsoft Azure IoT Edge to the requisite edge systems so that it can start collecting, analyzing and acting on data in real-time.

Teaming up with Microsoft on IoT and edge is a natural fit based on the complementary technologies we offer today. Microsoft and Dell technologies can help customers securely and more easily navigate their journey to IoT and edge with integrated and secure solutions that will help them to improve their businesses and deliver a better customer experience," stated Mimi Spier, vice president for IoT Business, VMware.

The solution will deliver:

Intelligence at the edge with Microsoft Azure IoT Edge: This application extends cloud intelligence to edge devices so that devices can act locally and leverage the cloud for global coordination and machine learning at scale

Management and monitoring of edge devices with VMware Pulse IoT Center: This ecosystem will be built over time involving deeper integration and certification to support customer requirements.

High-performance, rugged Dell Edge Gateways: IoT devices with powerful dual-core Intel Atom processors connect a variety of wired and wireless devices and systems to aggregate and analyze inputs and send relevant data to the cloud.