Dell XPS 13 (9315) 2-In-1 Comes To India At Rs. 1.40 Lacs; Worth The Price?

Dell has announced the launch of its new XPS 13 2-in-1 notebooks in India. The all-new XPS 13 9512 hybrids come with a 13-inch ultra-thin detachable design and are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Since the new XPS 13 2-in-1 comes with a separate XPS Folio and stylus support, you can seamlessly switch from a compact tablet device to a fully-functional laptop at your convenience.

Let's get into the details of the all-new Dell XPS 9315 2-in-1 notebooks.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) 2-in-1 Notebook Key Specs & variants

Dell has launched the new XPS 13 2-in-1 in two configurations; the standard variant is powered by the Core i5-1230U 10 Core CPU and gets 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The higher variant gets the Core i7-1250U 10 Core processor accompanied by the same 16GB RAM but double the storage, i.e. 1TB SSD. Both the models flaunt a 13.0" 3K resolution touch screen that should bring the visuals alive with sharpness and 100% sRGB color support.

Dell says that the new XPS 13 2-in-1 has been redesigned from scratch. It comes in an ultra-thin detachable design with built-in Wi-Fi. Both the variants get a magnetic XPS Folio case (560g) and stylus support, which let them easily switch from a portable tablet-like consumption device to a fully functional laptop for productivity tasks. The folio, when attached to the device supports three angle adjustments (100°, 112.5°, and 125°), making it comfortable and flexible for every user. The entire device weighs less than 3 pounds.

The XPS Stylus is said to have precise pressure sensitivity and tilt functionality to offer a natural writing and inking experience. The XPS Stylus also includes a built-in 'Tile function' that according to Dell helps ring, notify, and locate the pen on a map when lost. It is also a multifunctional stylus with two programmable buttons, Bluetooth connectivity, and a reversible pen designed for right- and left-handed users.

Moving on, Dell has equipped the new XPS 13 2-in-1 with a high-resolution 4K 11MP rear camera and a 1080p 5MP webcam for a high-resolution video calling experience.

On paper, the all-new Dell XPS 13 hybrid appears to be very promising. The prices are undoubtedly higher, but the versatility and powerful hardware on board should make the new Dell 2-in-1 machine ideal for modern-day workers. If you're looking for a new hybrid for both work and play, the new Dell XPS 13 (9315) is worth a look. Prices and important information are listed below.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) 2-In-1 Price, Availability & warranty

The all-new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 starts at Rs. 1,39,990 (Ci5-1230U 10 Core / 16GB / 512GB SSD). The higher variant with the Ci7-1250U 10 Core / 16GB / 1TB SSD is priced at Rs. 1,69,990. Both the models will be available for purchase on Dell.com and select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) starting September 29th, 2022. Dell offers Advanced Exchange and Accidental Damage Protection with the new XPS 13 notebooks.

