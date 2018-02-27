Detel in association with the State Govt. to set up its first manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

Detel Mobiles and Accessories which is a home-grown electronics brand have today announced its association with the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh to start its first manufacturing plant in the country. Detel's objective is to cater to 40 crore unconnected people with the range of economical feature phones by Detel. MoU has been signed by both the parties at the Sunrise Andhra Pradesh Investment Meet held in Vishakapatnam.

Under this provision, Detel plans to manufacture its feature phones, and other products to push the 'Make in India' initiative taken by Government of India. Detel emphasizes on the fact that owning a phone is no longer an option but a necessity now. The company has made strategic alliances with the State government, as well as retail partners like Barista, and telecom operators like BSNL to reach all the corners of the country.

Commenting on the development, Mr Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, S.G. Corporate Mobility says, "With the launch of the world's most economical feature-phone, we had broken a barrier of access to communication for people at the bottom of the pyramid. We have been working towards our vision of 'connecting the unconnected' and the same has been acknowledged by Mr N Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh"

Detel is widely known for launching one of the most economical feature-phone, Detel recently pledged to transform the television viewing experience in the country. Due to soaring prices of smart TVs, the country is still unable to capitalize on the existing market potential, as there is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable smart TVs.

Let's quickly get to know about Detel:

Detel was established in 1991, with a CRISIL rating of SME 2, S.G. Corporate Mobility is the parent company of Detel, known for its relationships with well-established brands in the space of mobiles, laptops, tablets, etc. DETEL believes that technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. During the Indian Mobile Congress 2017, India's first ever Mobile, Internet & Technology event, DETEL launched the world's most economical feature phone in the Indian market- Detel D1 at the price tag of just Rs. 299.

Their products are receiving a positive response from the Indian market. We will keep you updated with further new releases from Detel.

