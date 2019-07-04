Just In
Reliance Jio Ties Up With Facebook To Bring Digital Udaan Literacy Initiative
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has joined hands with Facebook, to launch a new initiative called Digital Udaan.
As a part of the Digital Udaan initiative, Jio will engage its users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of various apps and internet safety. This will also include the use of Facebook on JioPhone. This will be achieved via audio-visual training in 10 regional languages.
"Digital Udaan will initially be launched in nearly 200 different locations across 13 states, and the initiative will subsequently reach over 7,000 locations," Jio said.
According to Jio, this initiative will connect the participants digitally to the world. The telco has teamed up with Facebook to ensure modules developed under Digital Udaan are relevant for people in these cities and will also provide train-the-trainer sessions, videos and information brochures.
Relaince Jio Acquires Haptik AI platform
For the unaware, Jio has recently acquired Haptik, one of the world's largest conversational AI platforms for about Rs. 700 crore.
The transaction size (including the investment for growth and expansion) includes Rs. 230 crore as the consideration for the initial business transfer.
Reliance will hold about 87 percent of the business, with the rest being held by Haptik's founders and employees via stock options.
This transaction will enable Reliance Jio leverage Haptik's capabilities across various devices and touch points in the consumer's journey.
Furthermore, the investment's focus is on the enhancement and expansion of the platform, with an addressable market opportunity of over 1 billion users in India.
As per the TRAI subscriber data Reliance Jio has added around 80.82 lakh subscribers in April, while State-run telecom operator BSNL has added 2,32,487 new mobile customers taking its total mobile customer base to 115.89 million.
What We Think About This Initiative
Joining hands with Facebook will surely help Jio increase its reach to the masses and this newly launched initiative will definitely help those who use the internet but not aware enough to use to all features available online.
