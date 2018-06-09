Digitek launches Anti-Lost wireless tracker

Digitek, which is an emerging photographic & smartphone accessories brand, announced its anti lost wireless tracker for consumers. The tracker is a multipurpose tool to track keys, wallets, kids, pets and anything else that the users would like to. This is an intelligent, easy to use product that guarantees that offers theft protection and also has search capabilities. The anti lost wireless tracker has features like product locator, bidirectional functions, remote shutter, and high volume buzz make it an essential gadget for a safe and smart living.

The tracker can detect a car in the parking lot, any item which the user might have misplaced like bags, luggage, wallets etc, by triggering an inbuilt alarm. The anti lost wireless tracker has a distance range of 30 meters within which the tracker can be configured and operated easily. The tracker notifies a user if the tagged object moves outside the range.

The tracker can help the user locate his/her misplaced object. The tracker also allows the users to capture photos anytime, anywhere, from any angle through their smartphones. The tracker is also equipped with technology to list the easy to use directions to trace the item so that the items are not misplaced.

The tracker is available in three different designs, two colors i.e. black and white. This device is lightweight with a compact size and can be attached to a keychain and also fits in a wallet. The tracker can also be affixed to the laptop, pinned in children's clothing or tagged to a pet. The gadget is compatible with Bluetooth 4.0, iOS 7.0, Android 4.4 and above, and is packed with an extra set of battery.

At the launch of the anti lost wireless tracker, Mr. Amit Saraf, Managing Director IMS Mercantiles Pvt. Ltd said: "Digitek stands for product innovation, which gives us a strong foothold in the market. In today's busy lives, where most of us are multitasking, the anti lost wireless tracker is an immensely useful device to keep track of our things. This handy device will bring some relief in the hustle and bustle of the everyday activities" he further added.

These devices are priced at Rs. 595 and available at all Mobile Accessories and Car Accessories outlets and on all e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, etc.