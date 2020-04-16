Discovery Plus Annual Subscription Now Available For Rs. 99 For Limited Period News oi-Karan Sharma

Back in March, Discovery Plus launched its streaming service in India with an introductory price of Rs. 299 for one year. Now, in less than a month since its launch, the company has revamped the price of the annual plan and now it is available for Rs. 99. However, do note that it's a limited time offer and the company is offering this because of the nationwide lockdown scenario.

The coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay home, Discovery Plus is offering the new subscription plan under the #SafetyExtended campaign. Under the campaign, the company is offering users an annual subscription at the cost of a monthly plan.

Do note that the offer will be up for grabs till 11:59 PM, April 16, 2020. You can avail the offering under the Premium page of the mobile app. Meanwhile, Discovery Plus has also released a film titled "The outdoors can wait" advising people to stay home. Besides, the company is also said to release three documentaries on COVID-19 which can also be watched without a premium account.

To recall, Discovery Plus comes with a wide range of content in more than 40 genres which includes Adventure, Science, Food and Lifestyle. You will be able to enjoy the content in 8 languages including Hindi, English, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Kannada.

How To Avail Discovery Plus Subscription In Rs. 99

First, you need to download the app on your smartphone via Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Once the app is installed, you need to open it and sign in either with your Google account or with your Facebook.

Now, at the top click on the Discovery premium banner which will take you to the payment page.

Here you have to fill all the required details and make the payment.

Once the payment is done you're all set to go.

