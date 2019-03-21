Dish TV launches All in One Pack for its customers News oi-Priyanka Dua The company is offering ‘India Cricket Service' on DishTV & ‘India Cricket' on D2h, which is an add-on/service along with FTA channels and popular Hindi channels.

Dish TV India Limited, India's largest single-country DTH Company has now introduced 'Bharat Cricket Combo' on DishTV and 'Value Combo' on D2h.

These affordable new acquisition offers for cricket lovers come at Rs.1,270 and Rs. 1,292 plus taxes for three months respectively.

Anil Dua, Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited said, "In continuation of our efforts to provide maximum entertainment to the customers at affordable prices, we are delighted to announce very attractive offers on both our brands for cricket enthusiasts. The new offers are aimed at offering hassle-free cricket viewing experience along with mass entertainment and movie channels. We hope to acquire new customers especially from the rural markets and Hindi language speaking areas."

The company is offering 'India Cricket Service' on DishTV & 'India Cricket' on D2h, which is an add-on/service along with FTA channels and popular Hindi channels ranging from infotainment, drama, devotional, news, music and movies.

India Cricket Service is an advance request based add-on/service, which telecasts all the three formats (ODI, T20, and Test matches) of Indian men's cricket team matches.

Furthermore, customers can opt for more add-ons and bouquet services as per their choices including Set Top Box and free installation only.

To recall the company has also entered into an in-film marketing association with Tiger Baby & Excel Entertainment's for the movie 'Gully Boy', starring Dish TV brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.

DishTV has created a co-branded promo TVC featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. In the TVC, both the actors are seen talking about DishTV's Mera Apna Pack that allows subscribers to pick and choose channels of their choice. To further engage its customers, DishTV has also launched a Special Recharge Contest on its website. The highest online recharger of the day will stand a chance to win a couple of tickets to the movie and one lucky couple will get a chance to meet the movie star cast.