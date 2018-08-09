DishTV launches skill for Amazon Alexa in India

Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV has launched its skill for Amazon Alexa in India on Wednesday.

Once enabled, the skill allows users to interact with DishTV through voice commands and explore the vast content portfolio available on DishTV DTH platform.

The DishTV Alexa Skill can be accessed on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot. The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android.

Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited, said: "We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalizing search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording. Enabling these voice-led features is yet another step in our journey to offer the best-in-class TV viewing experience to our customers."

Customers will now be able to enjoy voice-assisted TV viewing and content discovery experience with Alexa, the company said.

Furthermore, DishTV subscribers can check their account related information such as current balance, switch-off date, and monthly recharge amount, avail pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

RS Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India said, "The DishTV integration with Alexa will help users to browse easily for content on their television, which also doubles up as the family entertainment hub using just their voice. We are delighted to collaborate with DishTV and bring the power of voice to home entertainment."

The DishTV skill will help users find programs and provide recommendations on programs, movies, sports, and music.

How it works:

Users can enable the DishTV Skill using the Alexa app.

Users can then open the DishTV Skill for Alexa with a selection of prompts such as, "Alexa, launch DishTV" or "Alexa, open DishTV".

Alexa will provide information and assist in searching a specific program on a channel, particular time of the show, top movies, TV shows and sports recommendations by DishTV.

DishTV subscribers can link their account with Alexa to access information such as balance, switch-off date, and monthly recharge amount.

DishTV subscribers can also avail pay-later service or raise a call-me request through Alexa.