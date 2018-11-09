Disney+ streaming service set to go live in late 2019

Disney was earlier reported to be working on its own on-demand streaming service, but the name was under wraps. Until now. Yes, the name of the new streaming service will be Disney+. While there have been many rumored names, the name has been confirmed by the company itself.

The new service will launch in late 2019 - which makes sense, as Disney's ties with Netflix will come to an end in late 2019. Besides, the company has also dropped news regarding a new unnamed live-action Star Wars series about Rogue One's Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna returning for the role.

It is set to be a prequel to Rogue One. This will be in addition to The Mandalorian, the series Jon Favreau is creating for the new service. Actor Tom Hiddleston will also reprise his popular role of Loki in an unnamed live-action Marvel universe series.

Besides, rival Amazon has also reportedly partnered with IMDB to bring a new and free video service. The new service will be exclusive to the Amazon Fire TV device owners, and it doesn't require a prime membership.

The Walt Disney Company’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will be called Disney+, launching in the U.S. in late 2019: https://t.co/fqv1HFHtqw pic.twitter.com/ut3ojyusB1 — Disney (@Disney) November 8, 2018

The CNBC report cites "several people with knowledge about the matter" for the details. The report corroborates with the previous leaks about the launch time of the service. Amazon plans on boosting the content that Fire TV offers by introducing a new service which will be free of cost by leveraging an ad-supported model. The ads will be shown between videos and the company will allow advertisers to use your browsing history for targetted ads.

Retail giant Walmart also seems to be working on a low-cost video streaming service. It will go head-to-head with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video reports The Information. Walmart already has a video streaming service called Vudu under its belt. It is available across all platforms, however, it only allows users to purchase and rent movies and TV shows and doesn't follow the subscription model.