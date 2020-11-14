ENGLISH

    Disney To Open Online Store, ShopDisney In India

    By
    |

    Dinsey India is all set to launch its own online store in the country, ShopDisney.in. This inline store will offer products from popular brands such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. For now, there is no word regarding the products that will be offered on this online store.

    Moreover, Disney is yet to reveal if it will offer everything that the company sells in India right now via this store or if it marks an expansion of Disney's offerings. This is a long-awaited Indian equivalent to the global Disney Store ShopDisney.com.

    Disney Online Store

    For now, the official Disney merchandise is available on many third-party platforms such as Amazon, Ajio, Bewakoof, Lifestyle, Pantaloons, Max, Reliance Digital, WYO, and The Souled Store. These products are largely limited only to clothing except for the Disney-branded headphones on Reliance Digital and Disney-branded utensils, room decor, travel bags, and school supplies on FirstCry.

    On the other hand, the global Disney store offers a lot more including action figures, jigsaw puzzles, plush toys, personalized gifts, remote-controlled cars and trains, jewelry, play sets, snowglobes, watches and talking dolls.

    Currently, the Disney India online store shows the notice "coming soon". It is surprising to see that Disney India has not capitalized the big Diwali season while launching its online store. However, Disney carries the credits of being the first major Hollywood studio to sell its to the Indian consumers directly.

    What We Think

    It is a great move for the Disney fans in India as they will be able to get their hands on the Disney-branded merchandise directly from the company. We are yet to see the various products that the company will launch for its fans in the country.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 9:52 [IST]
