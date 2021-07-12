ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dixon Technologies, Bhagwati Products, VVDN Might Expand Manufacturing Capacity; Plans To Invest More

    By
    |

    Bhagwati Products, Dixon Technologies, VVDN, and Infopower Technologies are expected to invest Rs. 200 crores in India. The homegrown electronics makers want to expand their manufacturing capacity under Rs. 7,350 crores PLI scheme, which was revised in March this year.

     

    Dixon Technologies Might Expand Manufacturing Capacity In India

    Expansion Plans Electronics Makers

    Notably, Dixon Technologies is likely to set up a new manufacturing plant in Noida. This new factory will manufacture laptops and tablets in the coming months. Similarly, VVDN, Bhagwati Products, and Infopower Technologies are planning to expand their production lines.

    These companies are expected to manufacture personal computers, all-in-one servers, tablets, laptops, and more in their facilities. In addition, Smile Electronics is expected to start production in its new plant in Andhra Pradesh.

    'We have set aside an investment of Rs. 25 crores over four years, of which Rs. 10 crores will be spent in the first year in our new facility which will have a capacity of producing 500,000 laptops and 2.5 million tablets in a year," Sunil Vachani, executive chairman of Dixon technologies was quoted by ET. "We are estimating employment generation for 2,000 people by the second year," he added.

    The report said that Dixon Technologies is in talks with Acer to manufacture their products; however, the companies have not announced anything on the partnership front.

    PLI Scheme For ID Hardware Details

    Earlier, this month Ministry of Electronics and IT allowed four global companies, such as ICT, Dell, Rising Stars, and Electronics under the same scheme. The 10 domestic companies include Smile Electronics, Lava, Dixon, Infopower, Neolync, Optiemus, VVDN, and Panache Digilife.

    According to the scheme, domestic manufacturing players have to invest Rs. 20 crores and they have to get incremental sales of Rs. 50 crores, Rs. 100 crores, Rs. 200 crores, and Rs. 300 crores in the first, second, third, and the last year.

     

    "Our focus is on multinationals who want to enter the India market...we will be supporting their needs for domestic demand and exports," said Amrit Manwani, chairman of Sahasra. "Our expansion will create close to 500 jobs including those in design, engineering, and R&D," he added.

    The Government wants to increase electronic manufacturing in the country. In addition, the Government wants companies to invest in the manufacturing sector along with employment in the sector. However, we believe that expected the third wave of COVID-19 might force companies to stop production again.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: Mobile news laptops tablets
    Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X