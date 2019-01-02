DRDO bans smartphones following BrahMos scientist arrest

Starting January 1, no scientist working with DRDO laboratories will be allowed to carry phones inside the labs. The move cites security concerns after a BrahMos scientist was arrested for leaking information to the ISI.

The Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) has also banned the use of CDs and pen drives or any media that can help transfer information. Besides, the organization has also asked its scientists to prevent from revealing their identity or designation on social media platforms. The company has even barred the employees from revealing identity on matrimonial sites or wedding cards.

A senior systems engineer named Nishant Aggarwal who was working with BrahMos Aerospace said to have received a lucrative job offer on his LinkedIn profile by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was offered a high-paying job but nothing more was mentioned.

Scientists that are working with the organization on a contract basis have been asked to provide an undertaking that says they wouldn't disclose details about any of the project hey are associated to, even after the end of their tenure.