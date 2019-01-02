ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

DRDO bans smartphones following BrahMos scientist arrest

The scientists are asked to avoid revealing their identity on social media platforms.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Starting January 1, no scientist working with DRDO laboratories will be allowed to carry phones inside the labs. The move cites security concerns after a BrahMos scientist was arrested for leaking information to the ISI.

    DRDO bans smartphones following BrahMos scientist arrest

     

    The Defence R&D Organization (DRDO) has also banned the use of CDs and pen drives or any media that can help transfer information. Besides, the organization has also asked its scientists to prevent from revealing their identity or designation on social media platforms. The company has even barred the employees from revealing identity on matrimonial sites or wedding cards.

    A senior systems engineer named Nishant Aggarwal who was working with BrahMos Aerospace said to have received a lucrative job offer on his LinkedIn profile by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was offered a high-paying job but nothing more was mentioned.

    Scientists that are working with the organization on a contract basis have been asked to provide an undertaking that says they wouldn't disclose details about any of the project hey are associated to, even after the end of their tenure.

    Read More About: drdo science smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue