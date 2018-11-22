Drones to replace human window cleaners and dangles

Drones are widely used for shooting ariel shots and movie making. Apart from that drones has also made its importance into workplaces by transforming the way of jobs are done. It has decreased time consumption, improved safety and also cut the cost of manpower. Now, it seems that drones are going to replace the window-washers too.

Latvia-based Aerones has created a drone which is capable of cleaning windows of the high towers. The company is aiming to replace the human-operated cradles which are dangled on the side of huge towers, this will reduce the risk of life and save a lot of time.

The company claims that its windows-washing drones are 20 times faster than human cleaners, and safer too. The washing drone is equipped with 12-rotor machine with hoses and sponges. It comes with a wide of 3-meter, along with onboard cameras which allow the pilot to operate the drone and monitor the washing process.

The power is supplied to drone via a cable attached with the drone and battery which is placed on the ground. The water is supplied through a hose from a tank which is also backed on terra firma. According to the company, the current design is capable of reaching a height of 350 meters, which is expected to increase with further development.

Aerones has also created their own stabilization system to make sure that drone can cope up with high wind conditions so that it can be taken to the air when it's needed.

Safety is the number one priority, keep this in mind the company has attached a safety cable with the drone at the top of the building. So during a catastrophic malfunction, the 55-Kg drone won't be tumbling onto someone's head.

