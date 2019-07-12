DTH Subscriber Base Grew In Q42019: TRAI News oi-Priyanka Dua

Since its introduction in the year 2003, the Indian DTH service has displayed a phenomenal growth. According to data from the Trai Performance Indicator Report 2019, the direct-to-home (DTH) service sector has attained a net active subscriber base of around 72.44 million in Q42019.

This is in addition to the subscribers of the free DTH services of Doordarshan, and now the market is dominated by Dish TV with 40 percent market share followed by Tata Sky 25 percent and Airtel TV 22 percent.

The report further said that there are 328 pay channels in the country which include 229 SD (standard definition) pay-TV channels and 99 HD (high definition) Pay TV channels. While A total number of 902 private satellite TV channels have been permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).

Wireless Data Usage

Meanwhile, the volume of total wireless data usage increased from 14,283,256 terabytes during Q.E. Dec-18 to 15,850,560 terabytes at the end of March 2019. Out of total data wireless usage, 2G data usage was 96,560 terabytes, 3G data usage was 1,299,074 terabyte and 4G data usage was 14,454,925 terabytes during the quarter. CDMA data usage remained 0.01 terabytes only during the same period.

It also said the total number of wireless data subscribers increased from 578.20 million at the end of Dec-18 to 613.75 million at the end of March-19.

Moreover, the contribution of 3G and 4G data usage in the total volume of wireless data usage are about 8.20 percent and 91.20 percent respectively during the QE. However, the share of 2G data usage remained 0.61 percent during the quarter.

Furthermore, wired Internet subscribers increased from 21.42 million at the end of December 2018 to 21.68 million at the end of March-19 with a quarterly growth rate of 1.19 percent.

Despite the fact there are only five DTH operators this seems India doesn't give up on Tvs which shows that there are people who love watching content on TVs.

Best Mobiles in India