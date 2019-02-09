Dyson brings Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier in India for Rs 52,900

Dyson, the British Home Appliances brand has expanded its air purifier portfolio in the Indian market with the launch of a new air purifier. Adding on to its existing line up of air purifiers, the company has now unveiled a Pure Hot+Cool air purifier. The newly introduced product serves a dual purpose; it offers powerful cooling during the summers and also heats up a room evenly with a fast speed during the winters. The purifier also cleans the air simultaneously while it adjusts the room temperature by throwing warm or cold air.

The latest Air Purifier by the company is said to automatically identify the airborne particles and gasses and at the same time shares the information via the LCD screen and the Link app. The data shared via the LCD display and the Link app will be in real time giving the live status of air quality.

In terms of functionality, the new Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier makes use of the principles of sensing, capturing and projecting. The air purifiers can easily identify harmful pollutants such as VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) benzene, NO2 as well as formaldehyde. Unlike the previous Dyson Pure purifiers, this variant comes with 60 percent more HEPA media which are deep and tall than the predecessors. The purifier also has three times higher activated carbons so that it can easily soak up all the gasses, fumes, VOCs and odors.

The Pure Hot+Cool air purifier can deliver around 290 liters of fresh purified air per second. The 350-degree oscillations and the Air Multiplier technology allows the purifier to project the purified air to all the corners of a room. Besides, with the help of Dyson app users can keep a tab on the pollution levels both indoors and well outdoors along with the humidity and temperature levels.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cold air purifier can be purchased for a price tag of Rs 52,900 from the company's online store, Amazon, Flipkart and select Croma stores in India.