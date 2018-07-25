Dyson launches Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum cleaner, Pure Cool air purifiers in India

British Technology company Dyson today announce the launch of Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum cleaner and Pure Cool advanced technology air purifiers in India.

The new cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum cleaner will cost Rs. 44,900, while Pure Cool advanced technology air purifiers are priced at 43,900.

Sir James Dyson, Chief Engineer and Founder, Dyson, said: "A strong performing machine starts with an efficient motor. The Dyson digital motor V10 is Dyson's most advanced. It has enabled us to entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner and to achieve Dyson's best ever cord-free machine performance. The Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum is so light, so powerful, it can deep clean anywhere in your home, across various surfaces and floor types."

The new Dyson Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum is built around the digital motor V10, which allowed engineers to rotate the cyclones and bin assembly through 90 degrees, into an in-line configuration. The Dyson digital motor V10 features spin at up to 125,000 rpm.

The resulting linear airflow path ensured improved suction which allows you to capture the hidden dust thereby truly deep cleaning your home.

It also has 60 minutes of fade-free suction.

Fourteen cyclones are precisely arranged around the central axis of the machine, enabling the airflow inside each cyclone to travel at up to 190 kilometers per hour, generating over 79,000G, separating ultrafine dust particles up to a size of 1 micron from the air efficiently and capture them in the bin.

While the air purifier uses intelligent sensors to automatically detect and display, in real time, pollutants such as PM 2.5, PM 10, VOCs and NO2 in the home making the invisible now visible.

The LCD display shows which pollutants are in the air before capturing them using a 360-degree fully-sealed filter system that combines a tris-coated activated carbon filter to remove gases, and a Glass HEPA filter to capture 99.95 percent of microscopic particles and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

Furthermore, Air Multiplier technology and 350-degree oscillation project and mix purified the air around the whole room to purify every corner of the room properly. To avoid a cooling effect in winter with its bladeless fan, the Pure Cool features a unique new diffused airflow mode.

Along with the forward airflow mode, which cools you as a fan with purified air, there is now a diffused airflow or purification-only mode, which can be used when you want to purify the air but don't want cool air blowing on you.

The air exits from the sides of the annular loop, directing the airflow towards the rear of the machine, as opposed to the front.

For those who are unaware, Dyson had introduced its technology in India in February 2018 with its first Dyson demo in DLF Promenade, New Delhi, and online availability of its machines across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore through its official website and Amazon.