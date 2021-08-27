ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    E-Shram Portal Announced For Unorganized Sector: List Of Required Documents And Steps To Apply

    By
    |

    The Indian government has announced a new portal to help the unorganized sector in the country. The new e-Shram portal is a national database for unorganized workers was announced by PM Modi's government under the Ministry of Labor. The new portal aims to connect more than 38,00,000 laborers, who will also be getting an e-Shram card now.

     
    Indian Government Announces E-Shram Portal For Unorganized Sector

    E-Shram Benefits To Unorganized Sector

    Apart from making a massive database of the unorganized sector, the e-Shram aims to bring in social security schemes for laborers. With this, any worker who is unorganized and aged between 16-59, is eligible to register on the e-SHRAM portal. The portal aims to link Aadhaar number, mobile number, and their bank accounts for seamless benefits from government schemes.

    E-Shram Portal: Required Documents

    The new e-Shram portal comes as a handy platform to claim government benefits, especially for the unorganized sector. Registering on the portal is quite easy and you need only a few documents for this. Firstly, you will need an Aadhaar card and a mobile number that's connected with the Aadhaar card. In case if the worker doesn't have an Aadhaar card, he/she can visit nearest CSC's and register through Biometric authentication.

    e-Shram Portal: How To Register?

    Here are the steps to register on the e-Shram portal:

    Step 1: Firstly, open the official website eshram.gov.in and click on the Register on e-Shram button.

    Step 2: The page now reloads and you will now need to enter your Aadhaar linked mobile number. You also need to enter the captcha code to get an OTP.

    Step 3: Once done, you need to follow the steps as it proceeds to complete the registration.

    The new e-Shram portal also requires the unorganized labor to have a good internet connection and a phone to complete the new process. In reality, this might be quite difficult. This is why the new e-Shram portal can be registered and set up at the nearest CSC.

     

    Plus, their Aadhaar number can be setup via biometric authentication at the CSC. Since e-Shram is completely free, anyone can register for the government benefits. However, they need should be aged between 16 and 59. Also, he/she shouldn't be an income tax payer to register on the e-Shram portal.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: government news india
    Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X