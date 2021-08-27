E-Shram Portal Announced For Unorganized Sector: List Of Required Documents And Steps To Apply News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Indian government has announced a new portal to help the unorganized sector in the country. The new e-Shram portal is a national database for unorganized workers was announced by PM Modi's government under the Ministry of Labor. The new portal aims to connect more than 38,00,000 laborers, who will also be getting an e-Shram card now.

E-Shram Benefits To Unorganized Sector

Apart from making a massive database of the unorganized sector, the e-Shram aims to bring in social security schemes for laborers. With this, any worker who is unorganized and aged between 16-59, is eligible to register on the e-SHRAM portal. The portal aims to link Aadhaar number, mobile number, and their bank accounts for seamless benefits from government schemes.

E-Shram Portal: Required Documents

The new e-Shram portal comes as a handy platform to claim government benefits, especially for the unorganized sector. Registering on the portal is quite easy and you need only a few documents for this. Firstly, you will need an Aadhaar card and a mobile number that's connected with the Aadhaar card. In case if the worker doesn't have an Aadhaar card, he/she can visit nearest CSC's and register through Biometric authentication.

e-SHRAM Portal-National Database of Unorganized Workers, will facilitate better implementation of various Social Security Schemes for the welfare of all Unorganized Workers of the country. #ShramevJayate pic.twitter.com/9MUqg8fQeu — Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) August 26, 2021

e-Shram Portal: How To Register?

Here are the steps to register on the e-Shram portal:

Step 1: Firstly, open the official website eshram.gov.in and click on the Register on e-Shram button.

Step 2: The page now reloads and you will now need to enter your Aadhaar linked mobile number. You also need to enter the captcha code to get an OTP.

Step 3: Once done, you need to follow the steps as it proceeds to complete the registration.

The new e-Shram portal also requires the unorganized labor to have a good internet connection and a phone to complete the new process. In reality, this might be quite difficult. This is why the new e-Shram portal can be registered and set up at the nearest CSC.

Plus, their Aadhaar number can be setup via biometric authentication at the CSC. Since e-Shram is completely free, anyone can register for the government benefits. However, they need should be aged between 16 and 59. Also, he/she shouldn't be an income tax payer to register on the e-Shram portal.

