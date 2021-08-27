Just In
- 5 min ago How To Get BGMI 50 Million Downloads Rewards For Free
- 29 min ago BSNL Offering Free Bharat Air Fiber Connection: Here's How To Get It
- 47 min ago COVID-19 Vaccine: How To Book COVID Vaccine Second Dose Slot Online
- 57 min ago How COVID-19 Pandemic Fueled Online Scam Culture; Ways To Safeguard Yourself
Don't Miss
- News Tamil Nadu govt announces Rs 317 crore package for Sri Lankan refugees
- Sports ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships: Three Indians advance into final on Day 7
- Movies CISF Officer Who Stopped Salman Khan At Mumbai Airport Was Neither Rewarded Nor Penalised
- Education Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Check 11th Admission FYJC First Merit List And Cut-off At 11thadmission.org
- Finance 5 Best UTI Equity Mutual Fund SIPs To Consider
- Lifestyle Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, And Pranutan Bahl Have Dress Goals That Can Make You Look Like A Diva
- Automobiles MG Hatchback & Compact SUV EVs India Launch In Pipeline: Prices Expected To Start Around Rs 10 Lakh
- Travel 10 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit In India This September For A Magical Honeymoon
E-Shram Portal Announced For Unorganized Sector: List Of Required Documents And Steps To Apply
The Indian government has announced a new portal to help the unorganized sector in the country. The new e-Shram portal is a national database for unorganized workers was announced by PM Modi's government under the Ministry of Labor. The new portal aims to connect more than 38,00,000 laborers, who will also be getting an e-Shram card now.
E-Shram Benefits To Unorganized Sector
Apart from making a massive database of the unorganized sector, the e-Shram aims to bring in social security schemes for laborers. With this, any worker who is unorganized and aged between 16-59, is eligible to register on the e-SHRAM portal. The portal aims to link Aadhaar number, mobile number, and their bank accounts for seamless benefits from government schemes.
E-Shram Portal: Required Documents
The new e-Shram portal comes as a handy platform to claim government benefits, especially for the unorganized sector. Registering on the portal is quite easy and you need only a few documents for this. Firstly, you will need an Aadhaar card and a mobile number that's connected with the Aadhaar card. In case if the worker doesn't have an Aadhaar card, he/she can visit nearest CSC's and register through Biometric authentication.
e-SHRAM Portal-National Database of Unorganized Workers, will facilitate better implementation of various Social Security Schemes for the welfare of all Unorganized Workers of the country. #ShramevJayate pic.twitter.com/9MUqg8fQeu— Ministry of Labour (@LabourMinistry) August 26, 2021
e-Shram Portal: How To Register?
Here are the steps to register on the e-Shram portal:
Step 1: Firstly, open the official website eshram.gov.in and click on the Register on e-Shram button.
Step 2: The page now reloads and you will now need to enter your Aadhaar linked mobile number. You also need to enter the captcha code to get an OTP.
Step 3: Once done, you need to follow the steps as it proceeds to complete the registration.
The new e-Shram portal also requires the unorganized labor to have a good internet connection and a phone to complete the new process. In reality, this might be quite difficult. This is why the new e-Shram portal can be registered and set up at the nearest CSC.
Plus, their Aadhaar number can be setup via biometric authentication at the CSC. Since e-Shram is completely free, anyone can register for the government benefits. However, they need should be aged between 16 and 59. Also, he/she shouldn't be an income tax payer to register on the e-Shram portal.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630