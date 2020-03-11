E3 2020Cancelled After MWC, Google IO And Facebook F8 Due To Coronavirus

ENGLISH

    E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) 2020, the major gaming event which was scheduled from June 9 to June 11, 2020, has been cancelled. Earlier, it was reported that Sony withdraw its participation from the event over the coronavirus concern and later Microsoft and another major company has also cancelled their participation from the annual video game trade show. According to the latest report from Bloomberg suggest that the event is going to be cancelled by the organizers today.

    E3 Cancelled After MWC, Google IO And Facebook F8 Due To Coronavirus

     

    Bloomberg report claimed that a source told them than the cancellation announcement will be done at 12:30 PM ET today. The event was slated to happen in Los Angeles, but due to coronavirus outbreak, the event is reportedly getting cancelled.

    According to Ars Technica's report, multiple sources familiar with the ESA plans suggested that the organizer is officially cancelling the event. ESA is the organizer responsible for E3. Meanwhile, Devolver Digital the popular game publisher has also twitted that they are cancelling their trip to the E3 event.

    However, ESA has not confirmed anything regarding the cancellation of E3 2020to Ars Technica or Bloomberg. The E3 official website reads, " The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority. While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020-we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily."

    The website also stated that the E3 team and partners are continuously monitoring COVID-19 with the help of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

     

    To recall, E3 is a big event for the video gaming industry numerous publishers showcase their new titles at this event. Every year E3 has more than 60,000 people taking part in the event. If this is going to be cancelled then we might see a delay in game launches and most awaited console launches as well.

    Coronavirus has already become the reason behind the cancellation of major events like MWC 2020, Facebook's F8, Google I/O, and SXSW. If E3 2020 gets cancelled then published have to organize their separate launch event to launch the titles.

    Read More About: e3 2020 coronavirus gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
