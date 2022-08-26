Elon Musk Aims To Redefine Cellular Connectivity With Starlink V2 Satellite; Here’s How News oi-Rohit Arora

Elon Musk's next ambitious move might take mobile communication to a whole new level. The billionaire now plans to make it possible for users' mobile phones to connect directly to orbital satellites allowing coverage across no network zones. A new announcement from the US wireless mobile carrier T-Mobile suggests the new development.

The company plans to use second-generation SpaceX Starlink satellites to deliver mobile networks across the dead zone in the United States. A tweet by Elon Musk mentioned the launch of a new satellite- Starlink V2, to transmit directly to mobile phones, thus eliminating dead zones worldwide. Let's dive into the details.

Starlink Satellites To Allow Mobile Connectivity In No Network Zones?

T-Mobile has shared its plans to get rid of all possible dead zones for mobile networks. The brand aims to achieve this by teaming up with Elon Musk-owned brand SpaceX and will use its Starlink V2 satellite internet to offer mobile networks across the regions with zero network connectivity.

Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, and Elon Musk confirmed this new partnership revealing strategies to achieve mobile phone connectivity in all possible dead zones.

The satellite-to-cellular service would be one of the most significant leaps in mobile communication across the globe. Musk has also explained how this target will be achieved with the second-generation Starlink satellites.

He says the next generation of Starlink satellites will be integrated with bigger antennas that will aid with the direct connectivity of mobile phones with the satellites. The bigger antennae design will play a vital role in improving the cellular connection.

Going by the reports, these antennas would be at least five to six meters in size to enable a swift connection between the ground and space networks.

No Need Of A Dedicated Satellite Device

Musk reveals that users won't need to buy a new or a dedicated device for this. Rather, the brand will make it possible for the masses to make calls or texts to the dead zones using the current generation of smartphones.

The satellite cellular connection is said to be strong enough to let users not just send a simple text message but also MMS (Multimedia messages). "If there aren't too many people in the cell zone, you may potentially even have a little bit of video," said Musk.

Users will also be able to use some selective messaging applications using this advanced network. This connection is further said to offer an approximate 2- 4 Mbps connection with a certain coverage range.

Well, that sounds interesting. This new initiative is being termed "Coverage Above and Beyond" and sounds quite promising to achieve better cellular connectivity in dead zones.

Musk also plans to integrate the technology into his electric vehicles. Tesla cars might soon start using the technology to offer premium connectivity features for drivers.

Like Musk's previous technology-driven plans, the new idea also seems very promising and has the potential to address cellular connectivity issues. The satellite-based cellular connectivity could also solve India's cluttered network problems.

