ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Elon Musk estimates cost for Mars trip, and it is actually cheaper than we thought

Elon Musk has plans to take more people to the Red Planet.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Going to the Red Planet will certainly be expensive. But according to Elon Musk, a to and fro ticket to Mars might cost the passenger less than $100,000 - assuming a lot of people are willing to go on the trip.

    Elon Musk estimates cost for Mars trip, it's cheaper than we thought

     

    Elon Musk shared his thoughts about how much people should save to go on Mars. In a Twitter thread, Musk said he is sure that the ticket will cost less than $500,000 and even lower than $100,000 some day.

    Still, the final cost will depend on the number of travelers, Musk added. But if everything goes accordingly, the cost of the tickets will be "low enough that most people in advanced economies could sell their home on Earth and move to Mars if they want," he said.

    Musk's price estimate should be taken with a grain of salt, as SpaceX is still in an initial stage of building an interplanetary spacecraft that will be able to carry humans beyond our planet. SpaceX has been ambitious about sending people to the Moon in 2023, which will be followed by another manned mission to Mars in 2024.

    To make the travel cheaper, the space company is focusing on making its rocket technology reusable. SpaceX also plans to ferry 100 passengers to Mars in a single flight. Back in 2017, Musk estimated the price for a Mars trip. "Assuming optimization over time, we are looking at a cost per ticket of less than $200,00, maybe as little as $100,000 over time, depending upon how much mass a person takes," he said.

    "If a person plus their luggage is less than that, taking into account food consumption and life support, the cost of moving to Mars could ultimately drop below $100,000," he added.

    Read More About: elon musk spacex science news
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue