Elon Musk makes Tesla patents public to save the world

Elon Musk wants other companies to make electric cars.

    Elon Musk has announced the release of all the patents that Tesla has filed in the past, as an effort to fight climate change. In a blog post, the billionaire said that the company "will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology." 

    The new move is considered remarkable as no other major firm make their patents public, in order to protect its monetary value. The announcement was made on the same day when the US authority charged a Chinese national with stealing self-driving secrets from Apple.

    "Tesla Motors was created to accelerate the advent of sustainable transport," Musk said. "If we clear a path to the creation of compelling electric vehicles, but then lay intellectual property landmines behind us to inhibit others, we are acting in a manner contrary to that goal."

    Musk also said that he wasn't too sure about the patents and only served "to stifle progress" and only helped major corporations and lawyers instead of inventors. Musk said that he wanted to prevent Tesla's patent from other car companies trying to copy the concepts and sell them at high prices to grab a huge market share.

    "We couldn't have been more wrong. The unfortunate reality is the opposite," he said, noting that electric or clean-fuel cars "at the major manufacturers are small to non-existent." But with the surging production of cars each year "it is impossible for Tesla to build electric cars fast enough to address the carbon crisis," Musk said.

    "We believe that applying the open-source philosophy to our patents will strengthen rather than diminish Tesla's position," and ability to attract talented engineers, he said.
    Well, the self-driving witnessed a decline after Elon Musk made the patents public.

    Read More About: elon musk patents tesla science news
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
