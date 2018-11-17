ENGLISH

Elon Musk's Boring Company reaches the end of the tunnel

The Boring Company might have just finished its first tunnel.

    We are just days away from the grand opening of The Boring Company's Test Tunnel in LA, and it seems the process is moving along. The company CEO Elon Musk tweeted a small video of a digging machine breaking through.

    Elon Musk's Boring Company reaches the end of the tunnel

     

    Although he didn't mention the location, it looks like O'Leary Station where the first test tunnel will end. The 'Godot' machine started the digging process on SpaceX property in June and has been busy since then. A large number of people are expected to line up for the test rides after Black Friday.

    Musk also tweeted congratulating The Boring Company on finishing the LA/ Hawthrone tunnel.

    Back in October, Musk said that the tunnel in LA will be ready for use by the end of the year. back then, he tweeted a preview of the dark and 'one-dimensional' underground tube.

    Musk also claimed to have walked the entire tunnel and found it 'disturbingly long.' Upon completion, the tunnel will be around 2.7 miles long. Though this is normal length for a tunnel's length, it still managed to surprise Elon Musk.

     

    The first section of the Hawthorne test tunnel that was showcased in a timelapse video. It will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel across the city in a very less amount of time, after its inauguration on December 10.

    elon musk science news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
