Elon Musk's Boring Company reaches the end of the tunnel

We are just days away from the grand opening of The Boring Company's Test Tunnel in LA, and it seems the process is moving along. The company CEO Elon Musk tweeted a small video of a digging machine breaking through.

Although he didn't mention the location, it looks like O'Leary Station where the first test tunnel will end. The 'Godot' machine started the digging process on SpaceX property in June and has been busy since then. A large number of people are expected to line up for the test rides after Black Friday.

Boring Company just broke through the other side!! https://t.co/4yxQgpPVfZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Musk also tweeted congratulating The Boring Company on finishing the LA/ Hawthrone tunnel.

Back in October, Musk said that the tunnel in LA will be ready for use by the end of the year. back then, he tweeted a preview of the dark and 'one-dimensional' underground tube.

Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Musk also claimed to have walked the entire tunnel and found it 'disturbingly long.' Upon completion, the tunnel will be around 2.7 miles long. Though this is normal length for a tunnel's length, it still managed to surprise Elon Musk.

The first section of the Hawthorne test tunnel that was showcased in a timelapse video. It will allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel across the city in a very less amount of time, after its inauguration on December 10.