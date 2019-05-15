Just In
Elon Musk's SpaceX might be building another Starship
SpaceX might be doubling its production.
After a poster on NASASpaceflight.com posted images of a new Starship under development in Florida - similar to the prototypes in Texas - Elon Musk cleared the air around the matter. He tweeted: "SpaceX is doing simultaneous competing builds of Starship in Boca Chica Texas & Cape Canaveral Florida."
The East Coast Starship being built in Florida.— Chris B - NSF (@NASASpaceflight) May 14, 2019
Photo and info: threadhttps://t.co/EcMoOSnwgr pic.twitter.com/WNWDMUElTu
Musk said the aim is to understand the best suitable location even if the answer "might be both." Well, if the lunar mission is the priority, it seems like the right thing to double the productions, as a lot of private space companies is gearing up for the lunar travel.
Besides, the SpaceX founder shared an image of the first batch of internet satellites that will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the coming days. The 60 satellites will be the first deployment for Musk's ambitious Starlink project which will place 12,000 satellites in the Low-Earth orbit (LEO).
Musk described it as a "tight fit." He also addressed that there's a possibility that "much will likely go wrong on the 1st mission."
SpaceX will deploy 4,425 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO) followed by an additional 7,518 satellites. The higher satellites will operate at an altitude between 690 miles to 823 miles and will act as the strongest pillar of the Starlink broadband service.
The other set of satellites will be deployed between 208 miles and 215 miles and will boost the capacity and lower latency, especially in areas which are densely populated. SpaceX estimates the entire Starlink project will cost around $10 billion.