ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Elon Musk's SpaceX might be building another Starship

    SpaceX might be doubling its production.

    By
    |

    After a poster on NASASpaceflight.com posted images of a new Starship under development in Florida - similar to the prototypes in Texas - Elon Musk cleared the air around the matter. He tweeted: "SpaceX is doing simultaneous competing builds of Starship in Boca Chica Texas & Cape Canaveral Florida."

     

    Musk said the aim is to understand the best suitable location even if the answer "might be both." Well, if the lunar mission is the priority, it seems like the right thing to double the productions, as a lot of private space companies is gearing up for the lunar travel.

    Besides, the SpaceX founder shared an image of the first batch of internet satellites that will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the coming days. The 60 satellites will be the first deployment for Musk's ambitious Starlink project which will place 12,000 satellites in the Low-Earth orbit (LEO).

    Musk described it as a "tight fit." He also addressed that there's a possibility that "much will likely go wrong on the 1st mission."

    SpaceX will deploy 4,425 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO) followed by an additional 7,518 satellites. The higher satellites will operate at an altitude between 690 miles to 823 miles and will act as the strongest pillar of the Starlink broadband service.

    The other set of satellites will be deployed between 208 miles and 215 miles and will boost the capacity and lower latency, especially in areas which are densely populated. SpaceX estimates the entire Starlink project will cost around $10 billion.

    Read More About: elon musk space science news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue