Elon Musk shows off Starship that will carry people to Mars

SpaceX seems ready for the first test flight.

    SpaceX' Starship seems set for its first test flight ever. Elon Musk took to Twitter to share the actual photo of the spacecraft. Musk previously teased the spacecraft by posting the computer-generated image of the spacecraft. As seen in the picture, the spacecraft has more texture than the computer render we saw a few days ago.

     

    Previously known as the "BFR," the Starship is SpaceX' upcoming super heavy-lift launch vehicle that will take people for a journey to the moon and Mars, and also for hour-long trips anywhere on Earth.

    However, a lot of experts are skeptic about colonizing the Red Planet. They believe that it wouldn't be as easy as it has been projected in recent years. They believe that it wouldn't be only technological constraints which humans will encounter once they move to Mars. The biggest issues that the humans will come across on the Red Planet would be psychological, claims the experts.

    "The biggest hurdles to Mars settlement are not technical but psychological," said Dr. Federico Caprotti, from the University of Exeter.

    Previously, SpaceX's Falcon 9 took India's first privately built satellite Exseed Sat-1 along with 63 other satellites from different countries across the globe. With 64 satellites aboard, the Falcon 9 took off from the Vandenberg air force base in California, US. And among the 64 satellites was a tiny communication satellite that was developed by a Mumbai-based startup Exseed Space.

    Read More About: spacex elon musk science space news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
