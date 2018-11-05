ENGLISH

Elon Musk surprised by the tunnels of its Boring Company project

Elon Musk's high-speed test tunnel is almost open

    The Boring Company CEO Elon Musk said in October that a tunnel in Los Angeles would be ready for use by the end of the year. He also tweeted a preview of the dark and 'one-dimensional' underground tube.

    Elon Musk surprised by the tunnels of its Boring Company project

    Musk claimed that he walked the entire tunnel and found it 'disturbingly long.' The tunnel is supposed to be 2.7 miles upon completion. Though this seems normal for a tunnel's length, it still surprised Elon Musk.

    The first section of the Hawthorne test tunnel that was showcased in a timelapse video will be open for rides, so pedestrians and cyclists can use it, after it opens on December 10.

    Musk, in a podcast interview with Recode's Kara Swisher, spoke about his company building a network of tunnels under Los Angeles. He also told about what makes these tunnels different from the subway system.

    "...even subways tend to be essentially two-dimensional. You'll have a subway cross another subway, but they've never really tried to make many layers of subways," he said.

    The Loop has been previously described as a huge 'skate' or a platform that can carry a vehicle under and around the streets of a city at speeds up to 155 miles per hour. Musk also has plans for a system of stations across the Los Angeles metro area.

    The system will comprise of transit pods that can carry people using the subterranean system. He also revealed that it would cost $1 per passenger. Loop is actually a different concept from Musk's Hyperloop, which is basically a train traveling inside a pressurized tube at high speed.

    Elon Musk has a reputation for often delaying the timelines, which prompted a user to ask him whether the December 10 date is "in real time or Elon time?" "I think real," Musk responded.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
