Ericsson, Intel, and China Mobile demonstrated the first 3GPP-compliant

Ericsson and Intel, together with China Mobile Research Institute and China Mobile Jiangsu Company have successfully demonstrated the first 3GPP-compliant, multi-vendor Standalone (SA) 5G New Radio (NR) call - accelerating the commercial deployment of standards-based 5G networks.

Later this year, Ericsson and China Mobile will conduct a 5G field trial in Suzhou city of Jiangsu Province, where the demo system will also be deployed and tested.

The 3GPP Release 15 5G NR SA specifications were completed on June 13, 2018, enabling Standalone 5G NR with user and control plane on a 5G next-generation core network. The Non-Standalone and SA releases share the same physical layer specifications.

The successful interoperability test marks another milestone for the commercialization of the newly finalized 5G NR SA standards, the statement said.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "Together, we're delivering on our commitment to realizing a standard-compliant and easily deployable technology that will bring benefits to our customers and end users."

The partners have conducted live Interoperability Development Testing (IoDT) of 3GPP-compliant SA 5G NR technology at the Ericsson Lab in Beijing, China. The live IoDT operating at 100MHz on 3.5GHz mid-band used Ericsson's 5G NR base stations and Intel's 5G NR UE prototypes.

"Intel's ongoing collaboration with Ericsson and China Mobile and our achievement of 3GPP-compliant Standalone (SA) 5G New Radio (NR) multi-vendor interoperability will help to prepare the industry for the deployment of 5G NR SA networks," Asha Keddy, Vice President and General Manager Next Generation Standards, Intel, said.