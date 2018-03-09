eScan's Range of Products now available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

eScan Enterprise Security has announced that their IT security products and solutions will now be available on Government e-Marketplace. This is one such initiative by eScan to ensure that IT security becomes an essential and integral part of every business unit handled by the Government of India.

Launched in August 2016, GeM is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement of goods and services and eliminate corruption.

Ms Shweta Thakare, Senior AVP, Government and PSU Business speaking on this initiative she said, "The IT landscapes are highly competitive as well as innovative, due to its inherent quality of frequently changing technology. This change also brings new business opportunities in terms of upgrades of technology and reaching out to the audience in innovative ways. We are honoured and delighted to take up this new challenge and responsibility to provide eScan's unique range of products and solutions via GeM" she further added.

Mr Govind Rammurthy, MD & CEO, eScan added, "eScan, in its relentless efforts to provide robust security and protection from growing cyber threats, has been constantly innovating ways to reach out to the audience and to be at the forefront of IT security solution for next-gen threats and stay ahead of its peers. He further added that "I am confident that with our innovative security solutions, rapid deployment expertise and 24x7 customer support, eScan Enterprise Security solutions will soon be an integral part of IT security for Government and PSUs across India."

eScan's range of products and security solutions can be found on https://gem.gov.in/ under the Anti-Virus products category. The products and solutions are specifically designed for Businesses, Enterprises and Large Corporate Houses to ensure comprehensive endpoint security to safeguard against Malware, Ransomware, Productivity Management, and Data Leaks (DLP).

For more technology related news stay connected with Gizbot.