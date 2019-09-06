Everything That Samsung Announced At IFA 2019 - All You Need To Know

Powerstick Jet Vacuum Cleaner

The company has introduced the wireless Jet vacuum cleaner which comes equipped with Samsung's Digital Inverter Motor and Jet Cyclone System to generate up to 200W of suction power. The company claims it has the 5-layer HEPA filtration system which is capable of capturing 99.999 of dust and allergens particles.

The company also mentioned that the jet cyclone is capable of collecting the ultra-fine specks of dust which are really small in size. It also comes with a removable battery which allows users to replace it with a charged one when needed.

The Samsung AirDresser is a wardrobe which comes with the jet-air system and air hangers; it uses jets of air to remove the clothes. The company also mentioned that the device uses a jet stream to get rid of the bacteria from the cloth and the heat pump technology dries the cloth at a very low temperature without damaging the delicate cloth material.

Besides, the AirDresser also uses the deodorizing filter and dust filter which is capable of removing odors and keep the inner compartment of the device clean.

The Samsung Cube AX9500 is an air purifier and the company's first air purifier to launch in the European market. It comes with three-layers of purification system which is capable of purifying and deodorizing air. The pre-filters equipped with the device are washable and designed for extracting large dust particles.

Samsung Exynos 980

The company has also launched its latest chipset Exynos 980 which is Samsung's first artificial intelligent 5G-integrated mobile processor. The newly launched chipset works on 8-nanometer FinFet process technology and capable of reducing power consumption and increase space efficiency.

The modem also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity to maximize mobile downlink speed of up to 3.55Gbps.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Besides, Samsung has also announced the availability of the Galaxy Fold smartphone at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The company has once again come up with foldable phone after the failure of its first generation. The smartphone will available in the US, UK, Singapore, Germany and other countries. The smartphone will be available for sale from September 6.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and the device opens to 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2152 x1536 pixels. When it comes to hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes equipped with two processor variants one with octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, and another with Snapdragon 855 chipset. Both the variants are backed by 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.