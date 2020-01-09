Exclusive: Indian Tech Startup CloudWalker To Challenge Xiaomi In The Affordable Soundbar Market News oi-Rohit Arora

Mumbai-based tech startup CloudWalker is all set to unveil a soundbar in the Indian market. The price-point and specifications of the CloudWalker soundbar are not yet confirmed; however, it will take on the widely popular Mi Soundbar which is priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. The company plans to launch the soundbar in the coming week.

The CloudWalker soundbar is expected to come in two variants; one with built-in subwoofers and the second variant that will offer support for external subwoofers. As per our information, the CloudWalker soundbar will also come equipped with LED party lights to allow users to setup different lighting moods based on the music being played. The linear soundbar from CloudWalker will possibly work on Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and is expected to come equipped with Optical, Aux-In and Line-in connectivity ports.

The CloudWalker soundbar is expected to offer seamless connectivity with the company's budget smart TVs to amplify the audio-video experience. As noted, the Mumbai-based tech startup sells a range of affordable smart TVs and smart screens in India and the upcoming soundbar is going to be the first product in the audio segment.

The Cloudwalker soundbar will rival the Mi Soundbar which houses two 20m dome speakers to cover high frequencies. The Mi Soundbar features two woofers of size 2.5-inch each to produce natural sound and four passive radiators to generate bass. If CloudWalker manages to match the features and specifications of the Mi Soundbar, the Indian consumers will have another budget option in the affordable soundbar category.

CloudWalker has been trying to make it big in the booming Indian smart TV segment. The company's most recent product launches include the massive 65-inches 4K UHD Smart screen. It runs on Android 7.0 AOSP and comes equipped with a PC mode that allows you to use the big display as a personal computer. Priced at Rs. 49,999, the 65-inch 4K UHD TV picks up a fight with the Xiaomi's MI TV 4X 65-inch, which retails at Rs. 54,999. You can read more about the 65-inch smart screen in our detailed review. Watch this space for more updates on the CloudWalker's upcoming affordable soundbar.

Best Mobiles in India