Exclusive: Smartron to launch four products in January

Smartron, India's first global technology OEM company and premier IoT brand which recently unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered IoT 'tronX' is now all set to launch new products in January, yes you heard it right as Gizbot interviewed its Founder and chairman Mahesh Lingareddy.

In an interview, he said, " We will launching four products in January and it will be mobile, wearable, electric vehicle and computing."

He said," We have made the big announcement of tronX' it is a big platform and massive software platforms like Google and Amazon."

Meanwhile, the company recently joined hands with Flipkart to Design & Engineering partner for Billion Capture+ and through this partnership, Smartron will extend all these capabilities to the users of the Billion Capture+ devices in the future.

The Billion Capture comes with 13MP + 13MP dual rear camera, a long-lasting battery with Quick Charge, powerful Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor for breezy multitasking, free unlimited cloud storage, and the latest Android Nougat. The phone has a premium metal body with easy-to-hold curves and a fingerprint sensor on the back for ease of use.

