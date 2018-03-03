Exclusive: Smartron to launch t.band and another version of t. book by this month end

Smartron, India's first global technology OEM company and premier IoT brand, which has recently launched t.phone P is now planning to launch its new products t. band and another version of t. book in the Indian market by this month end.

"Smartron is all set to launch new products like t. band (Fitness tracker) which will be powered by IoT platform tronX ( AI-powered platform) under Rs. 6,000 and another version of t. book by this month end," sources close to the development told GizBot. Sources further added that "the t.band will likely have features such as sleep tracking and calorie counting."

Smartron was also planning to launch t. bike earlier but now it seems that it might get delayed until next month," sources informed."

The company seems to be focused on bringing products across different categories for the Indian consumers.

The company's recently launched the tphone P which is currently available at Rs. 7,999 has massive 5,000 mAh battery unit and Qualcomm's entry-level chipset Snapdragon 435.

Talking about some of the key highlights of the smartphone, it comes with an inbuilt storage of 32GB (further expandable to 128GB) and with the tronX integration as well with which users can additionally get 1000 GB of free tcloud storage so that they never have to delete anything from the device.

To enhance the user experience, tphone P offers an advanced 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front camera along with low light flash and beautification modes. tphone P comes with a fingerprint sensor which gives users a quick and secure access to their phones and also enables them to take pictures and answer calls with just a tap.

"The tphone P has been developed under Smartron's 'Powered by tronX' Program that gives all our partner devices access to tcloud, tcare and tstore as well as tronX's assistive and predictive AI working seamlessly to give an unmatched end-user experience," the company has said.